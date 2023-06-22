Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,494 in the last 365 days.

An Adventure-Packed Merger: KnowNothingNomads Acquires HikeLikeAWoman.net

Hiking, Camping and More: KnowNothingNomads Welcomes HikeLikeAWoman into its Adventurous Community

WEAVERVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Derek and Ashley, the dynamic duo behind Know Nothing Nomads, who share a profound love for the great outdoors, announce their acquisition of HikeLikeAWoman.net, a beloved platform known for empowering female hikers globally.

HikeLikeAWoman.net had previously earned a reputation as a go-to resource for women passionate about hiking, offering comprehensive trail reviews, facilitating group hikes, and delivering insightful gear recommendations. While the original site ceased operations, its spirit and valuable content have found a new home within KnowNothingNomads.com.

As established nature enthusiasts, Derek and Ashley have always aimed to inspire and educate others about the joy and benefits of outdoor activities through Know Nothing Nomads. Their shared affinity for cozy campfires, lengthy mountain hikes, and days filled with nature adventures aligns perfectly with the mission HikeLikeAWoman.net pursued.

With the merger, Know Nothing Nomads assures its loyal readership that the spirit of adventure and quality of content will remain unchanged. In fact, it will be enriched with the valuable insights previously offered by HikeLikeAWoman.net. Derek and Ashley are committed to sharing insights into trails, group hikes, and first-hand experiences with hiking gear, all with an emphasis on the female perspective.

The addition of HikeLikeAWoman.net not only complements the existing content on KnowNothingNomads.com but also opens the door for further exploration of outdoor hobbies, primarily camping, which dovetails perfectly with hiking. Gear and apparel recommendations for these activities will also be prominently featured.

As this exciting new chapter begins, Know Nothing Nomads warmly welcomes all past readers of HikeLikeAWoman.net and invites them to embark on this journey of adventure and discovery. To learn more about Derek and Ashley, visit the About page on KnowNothingNomads.com.

Derek Vitiello
Know Nothing Nomads
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

An Adventure-Packed Merger: KnowNothingNomads Acquires HikeLikeAWoman.net

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more