Introducing Faster Therapy: Empowering Children and Teens with Effective Self-Soothing Skills
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced world, teaching children and teens how to effectively self-soothe has become a critical life skill that we often overlook. As mental health struggles among young individuals continue to rise, it is more important than ever to equip them with the tools they need to navigate stressful and challenging situations. Recognising this need, Adam Lazarou, founder, is proud to introduce Faster Therapy—a groundbreaking approach to empowering young individuals with healthy self-soothing behaviors.
Faster Therapy draws inspiration from the concept of self-soothing as seen in the documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons," where renowned singer Justin Bieber candidly shares his struggles with mental health. One technique that caught attention was havening—a self-soothing practice utilised by Bieber in stressful and upsetting situations. While havening may be debated in terms of its scientific validity, one undeniable truth remains: teaching children and teens how to self-soothe is an invaluable skill.
Traditionally, self-soothing behaviors were associated with infants or young children ceasing to cry without immediate comfort from a caregiver. However, as children grow into adolescence and adulthood, self-soothing expands to encompass any healthy behaviour individuals use to regulate their emotional state independently. These behaviours serve as a lifeline during moments of stress, anxiety, and overwhelming emotions, providing a means to overcome negative thoughts and impulses.
The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to teach children and teens effective self-soothing skills. While adults have struggled to manage the pandemic's impact, young individuals, lacking sufficient life experience, often find themselves in momentary crises when confronted with intense emotions. As a result of isolation, stress, and fear, unhealthy coping mechanisms and self-soothing behaviours such as excessive alcohol or food consumption, restrictive eating, purging, gaming, self-harm, smoking, or vaping have become prevalent among teenagers.
To address this pressing need, Faster Therapy offers practical strategies to help children and teens develop healthy self-soothing behaviours. It begins with the challenging but crucial step of allowing children and teens to navigate certain situations on their own, encouraging them to build strength, character, and self-confidence. While parents and guardians should never be neglectful or cold toward their struggling child or teen, granting them the opportunity to overcome challenges independently fosters growth and resilience.
Creating a self-soothing family distress binder is another key aspect of Faster Therapy. Collaboratively, parents and children or teens develop a game plan, preparing healthy activities, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, havening, grounding exercises, and positive coping statements in advance. Additionally, the binder may include items such as weighted or heated blankets, fidget toys, puzzles, or soothing essential oils to aid in self-soothing. By keeping the binder in a shared room, children and teens can practice these skills during calm moments, allowing them to come naturally during high-stress scenarios.
To learn more about Adam Lazarou and Faster Therapy, visit www.fastertherapy.com or call 908.370.57
Head Office
Faster Therapy draws inspiration from the concept of self-soothing as seen in the documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons," where renowned singer Justin Bieber candidly shares his struggles with mental health. One technique that caught attention was havening—a self-soothing practice utilised by Bieber in stressful and upsetting situations. While havening may be debated in terms of its scientific validity, one undeniable truth remains: teaching children and teens how to self-soothe is an invaluable skill.
Traditionally, self-soothing behaviors were associated with infants or young children ceasing to cry without immediate comfort from a caregiver. However, as children grow into adolescence and adulthood, self-soothing expands to encompass any healthy behaviour individuals use to regulate their emotional state independently. These behaviours serve as a lifeline during moments of stress, anxiety, and overwhelming emotions, providing a means to overcome negative thoughts and impulses.
The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to teach children and teens effective self-soothing skills. While adults have struggled to manage the pandemic's impact, young individuals, lacking sufficient life experience, often find themselves in momentary crises when confronted with intense emotions. As a result of isolation, stress, and fear, unhealthy coping mechanisms and self-soothing behaviours such as excessive alcohol or food consumption, restrictive eating, purging, gaming, self-harm, smoking, or vaping have become prevalent among teenagers.
To address this pressing need, Faster Therapy offers practical strategies to help children and teens develop healthy self-soothing behaviours. It begins with the challenging but crucial step of allowing children and teens to navigate certain situations on their own, encouraging them to build strength, character, and self-confidence. While parents and guardians should never be neglectful or cold toward their struggling child or teen, granting them the opportunity to overcome challenges independently fosters growth and resilience.
Creating a self-soothing family distress binder is another key aspect of Faster Therapy. Collaboratively, parents and children or teens develop a game plan, preparing healthy activities, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness techniques, havening, grounding exercises, and positive coping statements in advance. Additionally, the binder may include items such as weighted or heated blankets, fidget toys, puzzles, or soothing essential oils to aid in self-soothing. By keeping the binder in a shared room, children and teens can practice these skills during calm moments, allowing them to come naturally during high-stress scenarios.
To learn more about Adam Lazarou and Faster Therapy, visit www.fastertherapy.com or call 908.370.57
Head Office
Faster Therapy
+442035404251 ext.
pr@fastertherapy.com