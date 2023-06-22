Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Opens in Long Branch, 1st New Jersey Location
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls - Long Branch marks the company’s 26th U.S. locationLONG BEACH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mason’s Famous Lobster RollsⓇ, America’s favorite fast-casual franchise for its genuine Maine lobster experience and the largest brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the widest variety of rolls, announces the addition of its 26th independently owned and operated U.S. location in Long Branch, New Jersey. Opened on May 20, 2023, this is the company’s first New Jersey location.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is rapidly expanding across the U.S., with new franchises opening nearly every month. The demand for lobster, particularly lobster rolls, is higher than ever. Mason’s has built its reputation by offering classic New England menu items made with simple recipes using the highest-quality lobster meat sourced straight from Maine waters. Part of Mason’s appeal is the fast-casual restaurant environment that welcomes guests to an authentic Maine experience and high-quality lobster at fair prices. The menu features Mason's signature lobster rolls as well as other entrees, soups, sides, desserts, drinks and kids’ menu.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls was founded in 2014 by Dan Beck after he worked as a restaurant seafood buyer. He often visited Maine and built relationships with lobstermen there, developing a reverence for their values and traditions. To this day, Mason’s still sources its lobster only from these same Maine lobstermen, purchasing the sweetest meat that comes when the lobsters shed their shells in the Maine waters.
“Now that lobster is more accessible, its demand is skyrocketing,” says Beck. “It’s exciting to see our franchisees be part of the phenomenon and getting our Maine-inspired lobster rolls into more hands. The Long Branch restaurant is already among the hottest restaurants in Pier Village, which is saying something because this area is packed with other great restaurants. Mason’s is offering something unique visitors appreciate.”
The Mason’s Long Branch location is on the beach boardwalk in the trendy Pier Village complex, where there is a variety of restaurants, high-end shopping, multiple hotels, a carousel, weekly fireworks, and lively nightlife. More than two million tourists visit this area each year, and it was named a 2022 finalist for “Jersey’s Best 2022 Destination of the Year.
Guests at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Long Branch are treated to oceanfront views from its outdoor patio and a casual, New England lobster shack vibe inside the restaurant. It is walk-in only, counter service with a variety of classic lobster rolls to choose from, along with other menu items, such as lobster mac and cheese, fresh salads, lobster bisque, and clam chowder. All items are made with the care, quality and authenticity Mason’s has been known for since its first restaurant opened nearly a decade ago.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Long Branch is located at 78 Ocean Avenue North and is open daily from 11 A.M. until 9 P.M.
About Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity. Today, you can find Mason’s stores across the country and can order online from anywhere in the contiguous U.S. with next-day delivery. To learn more about Mason’s, visit https://www.masonslobster.com/.
Dan Beck
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
+1 202-621-8366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook