Ukraine: EU Ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

On 21 June, the EU Ambassadors (COREPER, made up of the head or deputy head of mission from the EU member states in Brussels) agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

The package was initially unveiled by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during her visit to Kyiv on 9 May. It includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. According to Lithuania’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Arnoldas Pranckevičius, individual sanctions will affect 100 people.

President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday welcomed the political agreement on the 11th sanctions package.

“It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods.”

