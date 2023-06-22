Macro-financial assistance to Ukraine: European Commission disburses another €1.5 billion today

The European Commission today disbursed another €1.5 billion for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced.

This is a fifth payment of €1.5 billion under the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)+ package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion. The previous one was made on 23 MAy 2023.

“We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

She also recalled that on 20 June, the European Commission announced that it would allocate €50 billion to Ukraine over the next four years.

“More will come,” she added in her tweet. “We are in it for the long haul.”

Find out more

Von der Leyen tweet