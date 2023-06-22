Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,636 in the last 365 days.

Macro-financial assistance to Ukraine: European Commission disburses another €1.5 billion today

The European Commission today disbursed another €1.5 billion for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced.

This is a fifth payment of €1.5 billion under the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)+ package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion. The previous one was made on 23 MAy 2023.

“We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom,” von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

She also recalled that on 20 June, the European Commission announced that it would allocate €50 billion to Ukraine over the next four years.

“More will come,” she added in her tweet. “We are in it for the long haul.”

Find out more

Von der Leyen tweet

You just read:

Macro-financial assistance to Ukraine: European Commission disburses another €1.5 billion today

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more