Georgia: EU and UNDP Inaugurate renovated clinic in Mejvriskhevi village

The European Union and UNDP have inaugurated the renovated building of the Mejvriskhevi village clinic in Georgia’s Shida Kartli region.

The clinic provides vital health services to over 6,000 people, including more than 1,000 children, residing in the villages adjacent to the administrative boundary line with Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

The renovation project included the installation of plumbing, electrical and heating systems, as well as re-designing the interior and installing new medical equipment and furniture.

In addition, the clinic space was redesigned to make it accessible to people with disabilities.

The renovation of the outpatient clinic in Mejvriskhevi village has been implemented as part of the EU-funded EU4Dialogue project focused on improving the lives and livelihoods of local communities affected by conflict.

