EIB to support Ukrainian reconstruction projects with €840 million

On 21 June, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Ministry for Restoration to prepare and facilitate new investments worth €840 million in critical infrastructure projects.

The document was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by the British and Ukrainian Governments in London on 21-22 June.

New investments will cover the reconstruction of municipal infrastructure, such as social housing, hospitals and schools; water and sanitation; transport networks and urban public transport; digital and cybersecurity capabilities; and energy efficiency in public buildings.

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, who is in charge of the bank’s operations in Ukraine, said the EIB swiftly supported Ukraine with €1.7 billion in emergency relief since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 and “is not slowing down”.

“Three weeks ago, we opened a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities in the Poltava region, which is now treating more than 300 children. In two weeks, we will open a healthcare facility that will provide outpatient care to 46,300 people,” said Teresa Czerwińska.

