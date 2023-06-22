EU-supported cybersecurity exercise enhances Moldova’s resilience against cyber threats

A three-day cybersecurity exercise was held from 14 to 16 June in Chișinău, to enhance the cybersecurity preparedness of governmental officials and critical service providers of Moldova.

The exercise was organised by CybExer Technologies and e-Governance Academy (eGA) within the EU-funded Moldova Rapid Assistance project. The exercise aimed to strengthen the resilience and expertise of public authorities and critical service providers and raise awareness about the potential effects of cyber incidents.

“Through this initiative, Moldovan IT experts gain valuable hands-on experience and expertise, enabling them to understand possible threat vectors and protect critical infrastructure and safeguard the nation’s digital landscape effectively,” said Erika Hasznos, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova. “The cybersecurity exercise showcased the commitment of the EU in fortifying the cybersecurity defences of Moldova.”

The Moldova Rapid Assistance project aims to increase the cyber resilience of public sector organisations and key critical infrastructure sectors, and align their operations with the European Union Directive on the security of network and information systems (EU NIS Directive). It will last until November 2023.

