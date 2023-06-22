Investiture for Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Tyler Buller June 30, 2023

On Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., Chief Justice Susan Christensen will administer the ceremonial oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Tyler J. Buller in a public investiture in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building located at 1111 E. Court Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Judge Tyler J. Buller

Judge Buller, Johnston, was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2022. He earned his undergraduate degree from Drake University and graduated Order of the Coif from the University of Iowa College of Law. Prior to his appointment, Judge Buller prosecuted criminal trials and appeals as an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Judge Buller fills the vacancy that was created when Justice David May was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Media Advisory: If you wish to be present for the entire ceremony and have camera and recording equipment to install, please arrive twenty minutes in advance of the ceremony. If you have additional requirements, contact Steve Davis at steve.davis@iowacourts.gov.