Martin Named Medical Director of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services

Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health, today announces Dr. PS Martin as medical director for DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), effective June 23, 2023. He replaces Dr. Beth Toppins, who served as interim OEMS medical director since April 2023.

“Dr. Martin brings a wealth of knowledge to this critical position with hands-on experience as a physician in emergency departments and as the medical director for multiple EMS agencies,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen. “His unique and specialized background in the field of emergency medical services will be an asset to West Virginia, and will continue the work of Dr. Toppins. We are grateful for her service during a period of transition.”

Dr. Martin is an associate professor of emergency medicine at WVU's School of Medicine and an emergency room physician at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, and is certified by both the American Board of Emergency Medicine and the American Board of Emergency Medicine Specializing in Emergency Medical Services. Dr. Martin earned his doctor of medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.

“I am honored to lead this office, which does incredible work to support West Virginia’s EMS systems and residents,” said Dr. Martin. “I look forward to working with OEMS staff and partners to optimize the quality of emergency care across the state and improve the job satisfaction of our dedicated EMS providers.”