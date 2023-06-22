Data-Tech Celebrates Prestigious Fast 50 Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-Tech, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, is pleased to announce its recognition as a winner of the prestigious Fast 50 Award by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This annual award recognizes the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Tampa Bay area, highlighting their exceptional growth, innovation, and contributions to the local business community.
The Fast 50 award is a testament to Data-Tech's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions and outstanding service to its clients. As a Managed Service Provider, Data-Tech has continuously demonstrated its ability to adapt to the ever-changing technology landscape and meet the evolving needs of businesses in the Tampa Bay region.
"We are thrilled and honored to be named one of the Fast 50 by the Tampa Bay Business Journal," said Sam Matin, COO of Data-Tech. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment demonstrated by each member of our team."
Data-Tech's impressive growth can be attributed to its enduring focus on providing cutting-edge technology solutions, superior customer service, and unwavering dedication to client success. With an experienced team of IT professionals and an extensive portfolio of services, including managed IT services, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data backup solutions, Data-Tech has been able to deliver reliable and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.
"We are proud to be part of the vibrant business community in Tampa Bay, and this award is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us," added Matin. "We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients as we strive for further growth and success."
The Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 award recognizes companies across various industries that have achieved remarkable growth and success over the past year. Winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of revenue growth and percentage of growth over a three-year period.
Data-Tech will be formally honored at the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards ceremony, which will take place on July 27, 2023, at Armature Works in downtown Tampa. This event brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers from the Tampa Bay area to celebrate the region's fastest-growing companies and their impact on the local economy.
Data-Tech
