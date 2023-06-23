The Bragoli & Associates $1,000 Volunteer Scholarship 2023
A scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to a Long Island volunteer student currently in their junior/senior year of high school and planning to attend college.
We are so honored to award this scholarship. Serving the Long Island community is among our core goals, and it is rewarding to be able to support the young students who uplift their communities.”MELVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a dedicated and experienced legal team, Bragoli & Associates is dedicated to serving the Long Island community. Bragoli & Associates is offering a scholarship to a junior or senior high school volunteer student on Long Island. The recipient will be granted a one-time scholarship award of $1,000.
— Christopher C. Bragoli, ESQ.
Through the creation of the Bragoli & Associates Scholarship 2023, the firm wishes to help an exemplary student who has shown an active commitment to volunteerism. By extending this opportunity, Bragoli & Associates hopes to recognize this accomplished student and support them in attaining their goals.
With over 100 years of combined legal experience, the team at Bragoli & Associates has been committed to getting the best possible case results for their clients. Accidents that result in severe injuries can happen at any time. The attorneys at Bragoli & Associates have seen the havoc these events have on families and their communities. The firm has been able to recover over a billion dollars in injury verdicts and settlements for past clients. Bragoli & Associates is passionate about protecting their client’s rights and helping them achieve the maximum compensation for their injuries.
Qualified and interested candidates may apply for the volunteer scholarship by submitting a 500-word essay to info@bragolilaw.com. The essay must detail their experience, sharing the organization they volunteer for, what inspired them to volunteer, and how their efforts better the community. Deadline to apply is August 30, 2023. To learn more about the Bragoli & Associates Scholarship 2023, visit https://www.bragolilaw.com/
