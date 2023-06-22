Decarbonization Capital Fund for Public and Private Buildings invests in Energy Upgrades to Remove the CapEx Barrier
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Decarbonization Infrastructure Capital Fund to reduce the Carbon Footprint of public and private buildings while removing the CapEx and Debt barrier from facilities reducing their Carbon Footprint.
OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) launches the Decarbonization Infrastructure Capital Fund to accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency upgrades and onsite generation. Onsite Utility Services Capital invests in energy infrastructure to reduce carbon footprints and energy usage for private and public entities and simply charges a monthly service fee that is less than what they were spending through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform. This can include onsite generation (solar or cogeneration) and energy efficiency solutions and now has opened the investment fund to energy efficiency contractors and engineers nationwide including Mexico.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented,” Reducing our carbon footprint to make an impact is going to require trillions and trillions of dollars to have any impact. But at the same time, those companies and businesses need to keep their capital focused on their operations and growing their companies for the benefit of the employees and shareholders. But that is where our Capital Fund can provide the energy upgrades through our Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform with Zero Capital or Debt for the business. They simply pay a monthly service fee that is less than what they currently spend along with a nice carbon reduction for their building. And Onsite takes care of the maintenance and service.”
The Infrastructure Fund covers everything from microgrids to cogeneration, LED lighting, Advanced refrigeration solutions- if it is proven technology, saves energy and reduces the carbon footprint it can be invested in through the fund and Onsite’s service platform.
Fritz Kreiss added “Through our Energy Service Contractor Network, they can now also submit their projects for funding through Energy Savings-as-a-Service and get more projects completed. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than what they currently spend. By removing the CapEx barrier for both large and small companies and organizations, we can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company growth and operations. Companies and the public sector can now be more environmentally responsible and have a reduced impact on the electric grid and water supply.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital for the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
