"CHIPTOSS" Announces Official Launch on July 30, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- "CHIPTOSS" has announced its official launch on July 30, 2023, and its partner companies have recently unveiled their credentials for service publishing before the public release.
The disclosure of licensing and certifications, such as authentication, before the launch of a cryptocurrency project in the crypto market is highly unusual and has attracted significant attention from the industry.
This move is expected to generate considerable interest in regulatory licenses ahead of the launch of "CHIPTOSS," particularly due to the ongoing civil lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. It signifies a significant focus on overall regulation within the cryptocurrency market.
- The "CTOS" token ecosystem is not a dividend-paying or dividend-receiving mechanism for investors. Instead, it functions as a value storage medium within a regulatory framework, allowing anyone to participate.
- The acquisition of licenses and compliance by the official partner companies before the launch highlights the ecosystem's primary focus on the safety and transparency of all users, showcasing a crucial achievement.
WEME POLAND LTD, an official partner company participating in the peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace "TOSSVTOSS", which will be launched alongside "CHIPTOSS," is a key partner that meets the requirements of regulatory measures in the cryptocurrency market, "WEME POLAND LTD" has obtained the license(Virtual Asset Service License) as a provider of virtual asset services, granting them legal authority to handle and trade virtual assets.
Additionally, the upcoming release will include the domestic and international remittance licenses of WEME CANADA Money Service LTD. "TOSSVTOSS" will be the first project with legal authority in areas such as foreign exchange, virtual asset services, and peer-to-peer transactions.
The core values of "CHIPTOSS," focusing on stability, transparency, and compliance with detailed regulations for the users' benefit, are exemplified through the acquisition of licenses. This comprehensive certification for the "CTOS" ecosystem services demonstrates compliance with regulations and can serve as a catalyst for the development of a healthy global regulatory framework, garnering significant attention.
"WEME," the official partner, states, "The upcoming release of 'CHIPTOSS' and the 'CTOS' token on July 30, 2023, is expected to generate healthy interest in cryptocurrency market regulation. Through this project, we aim to once again prove ourselves as the safest and most transparent service provider in the cryptocurrency market." They express strong confidence in their endeavors.
Website: https://www.chiptosshub.com
Michael
