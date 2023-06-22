The National Minority Health Association Partners with The TeleDentists® to Close Healthcare Disparities
Good oral health is a predictor of positive overall health”OWINGS MILLS, MD, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Minority Health Association Partners with The TeleDentists® to Close Healthcare Disparities by Providing Virtual Oral Healthcare to Underserved Communities
Today, the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) announced that it is partnering with The TeleDentists® to deliver TeleDentistry services to underserved and hard-to-reach communities by giving them the resources to address oral health needs through their healthcare providers or virtually.
This partnership will allow patients access to a tele-dentist within the comfort of their homes and encourage the utilization of benefits to improve oral and overall health. Through a video consultation, licensed dentists triage urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling and guide the patient on the next steps. If necessary, the dentist can prescribe medications, such as antibiotics and non-narcotic pain relievers.
The National Minority Health Association is working to make its members healthier and safer by offering virtual dental care through The TeleDentists®, a national virtual care dental provider with more than 300 dentists. The TeleDentists® ensures NMHA members always have access to a dental provider for emergencies, education, oral health screenings, and more.
Through this innovative partnership, The NMHA and The TeleDentists are offering TeleDentistry to medical associations, FQHCs, and other organizations working to integrate oral health into healthcare. As the first dental/medical collaboration platform, The TeleDentists® can also provide dental consultations when a member needs oral health education that pertains to their total health.
Dental disparity is profound in The United States, as an estimated 76.5 million adults do not have dental insurance. Despite oral health being directly correlated with multiple chronic diseases, 42 percent of Americans still do not see a dentist. The TeleDentists® has created a tool to close the gap of disparity by offering virtual tele-dental consultations nationwide, 24/7/365, anytime and anywhere a dentist is needed. The National Minority Health Association works to bring about health equity and seeks to identify and address areas of healthcare disparity.
“We are empowered to work with the National Minority Health Association to help fulfill their mission to bring health equity to all. This dynamic group acts on their mission, and we are here to improve access to an oral healthcare provider whenever it is needed,” Maria Kunstadter, DDS, CEO The TeleDentists®.
“Good oral health is a predictor of positive overall health, and we hope to bring a greater connection between the dental and medical fields to underserved and hard-to-reach communities,” said Burgess Harrison, Executive Director, NMHA. “The TeleDentists® are on the forefront of this integration with affordable and easily accessible dental services,” continued Harrison, “and we are excited about this collaboration.
About The TeleDentists
The TeleDentists® offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day. For more information please visit www.theteledentists.com
About NMHA
The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman and CEO of UNIVEC Conglomerate Inc. (UNVC). The organization achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is deploying Operation Healthy You™ (OHY), a program that identifies areas of healthcare disparity and works with healthcare providers and community resources to address identified needs. The program is intended to lower the long-term overall cost of healthcare and improve outcomes for minority and underserved communities. Visit www.thenmha.org for more information.
