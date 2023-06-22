Dusk Mobile Becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration
Dusk Mobile has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration.
We’ve been a long time customer and marketplace vendor with HubSpot and are excited to further strengthen that relationship with increased capability and HubSpot App Marketplace Certification”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dusk Mobile announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.
— Alan King, Founder & CEO at Dusk Mobile
This integration closes the RevOps loop faced by HubSpot customers, enabling them to optimize their business processes and achieve greater efficiency. The app seamlessly integrates with HubSpot for both Deals and Tickets to deliver a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to streamline their operations out to the field and drive revenue growth.
“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Dusk Mobile’s offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the App Partner Program.”
HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience. Learn more about the integration here.
About Dusk Mobile:
A leading provider of next generation field service management software. The Dusk Intelligent Operations Platform (IOP) makes it easy to create, dispatch, track and invoice work in real time. Instead of spreadsheets and emails, the Dusk IOP automates manual processes and creates a "single pane of glass" where operations teams, technicians, and customers all have the visibility and control to predictably achieve, consistent, and better outcomes.
