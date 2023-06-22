Zatuchni & Associates Fights for Victims of Age Discrimination in NJ

Age discrimination in the workplace is unfair, against the law, and is all too common.

Both federal and State laws protect workers from adverse employment actions and harassment based on age.

“It can get complicated,” admits the respected employment lawyer David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. “But, the bottom line is, age discrimination is wrong, and it happens when an employer treats a job applicant or an employee less favorably, because of age.”

In New Jersey, a successful age discrimination lawsuit must establish the person was subjected to an adverse employment action. Including

• refusing to hire an applicant

• failing to offer a promotion

• assigning undesirable duties and assignments

• denying raises, fair pay, or benefits

• an unfair firing or layoff

• harassment or abuse on the job

With extensive experience in the field, David Zatuchni notes that many employers know that age discrimination is illegal and try to skirt the discrimination laws by making up a false excuse, or pretext, to justify the discriminatory conduct.

For example, a young manager may begin subjecting an older subordinate to written reprimands for negligible paperwork errors or picky little details that were never a problem before. Or, an older nurse may be placed on a Performance Improvement Plan for purported “issues” that were previously commonplace and accepted.

“A Common tactic in an age discrimination case,” Zatuchni explains. “is for the employer to make a mountain out of a molehill in trying to get rid of the older employee.”

When it comes to a successful age discrimination lawsuit, the claims can get tricky and complex. Most employees need a trusted and experienced legal representative in their corner.

Zatuchni & Associates specializes in employment law, with an impressive track record for applying the laws and building a case for age discrimination.

For more information, please visit https://www.zatlaw.com/about/ and https://www.zatlaw.com/about/david-zatuchni/

