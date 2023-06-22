A New Analytic Resource on the Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iyer Clinic is excited to announce the launch of The Reaper's Dance: 1000 Days of COVID on Amazon. This real-life, non-fiction account details the pandemic, its causes and evolution, and its far-reaching impacts in the US and globally.
The Reaper's Dance is an educational non-fiction account that is authoritatively referenced with contemporary fact sources. It analyses and explains the pandemic in an easy-to-understand way, making it the perfect resource for anyone looking to learn more about biology and public health policy aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With The Reaper's Dance, The Iyer Clinic hopes to provide a much-needed resource for understanding the pandemic and its effects on our world. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to be informed about the biggest health crisis of our generation.
The Iyer Clinic is a Primary Care medical practice that is part of Loudoun Medical Group, Northern Virginia’s premier physician-driven healthcare multi-specialty group. The Iyer Clinic devotes its work to healthcare delivery and public education about all matters related to health or health policy that may impact the health of populations.
Ravi Iyer
Reaper's Dance: 100 Romes Burning