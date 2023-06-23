Can Ayurveda Help Evolve Aromatherapy? Aromachology Oils Explore

Aromachology Oils, a supplier of wholesale essential oils, is looking into evolving essential oils with Ayurvedic principles used to treat Royalty.

INDIA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aromachology Oils, a leading supplier of wholesale essential oils, announced today that they are planning to research how Ayurvedic principles can be used for modern aromatherapy. Ayurveda is the ancient Indian science of medicine and Aromatherapy looks into how pure plant essence (essential oils) can be used to engage our sense of smell to influence our emotions, improve mental clarity, and support physical relaxation.

Aparajita Tiwari, the founder of Aromachology Oils, is an alumnus of the prestigious National Institute of Design and is a resident of the royal city of Jaipur. She extensively worked on research, development and innovation for Samsung Electronics before she ventured out on a journey to help humans live their best life. She was inspired by her great grandfather's wisdom who was a ‘Raja Vaida’(King’s physician) in India. He harnessed the power of botanicals to treat various ailments.

Through Aromachology Oils, she is now looking into exploring how Ayurvedic principles can be incorporated with Pure Essential Oils to create personalized aromatherapy blends for individuals.

"Our research is going to be focused on understanding how different essential oils can be combined to create blends that are tailored to the needs of each individual according to their ayurveda dosha. This will be an important step in our journey to provide high-quality bulk essential oils and become best wholesale apothecarry online" said Aparajita.

Ayurveda and Aromatherapy both focus on how the best of nature can be explored to help us live a better life. The idea to marry these two fields has the potential to start something big. It highlights how globalisation is helping cultures to come together and learn from each other to evolve wisdom for the benefit of humanity.

The research is being planned by Aromachology Oils and has the potential to revolutionize the field of aromatherapy with pure essential oils.

By incorporating Ayurvedic principles into modern aromatherapy, individuals can receive personalized plans that are tailored to their unique mind-body constitution.

About Aromachology Oils

Aromachology Oils is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality Wholesale Essential Oils, Carrier oils, Absolute Oils and much more for wholesale aromatherapy, skincare and cosmetic formulations. Their commitment to helping like-minded businesses grow with the power of natural and clean ingredients has placed them prominently on the global map. This endeavour has brought them closer to becoming one of the best wholesale apothecary online.

For more information about Aromachology Oils visit https://aromachologyoils.com/