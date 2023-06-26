Fractionals United Partners with Gig Worker Solutions to Enhance Benefits and Resources for its Members
Fractionals United turns to Gig Worker Solutions's barrier breaking platform to deliver benefits and resources to its Members and the companies they serveRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractionals United Partners with Gig Worker Solutions to Enhance Benefits and Resources for its Members.
Fractionals United, a community for current fractional leaders and leaders considering going fractional, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Gig Worker Solutions, a unique Professional Employer Organization (PEO) designed specifically to cater to the needs of the gig economy. This partnership aims to offer unparalleled benefits and resources to Fractionals United's members and the companies they serve.
Gig Worker Solutions has carved a niche for itself by offering comprehensive solutions specifically tailored for the self-employed and gig economy workforce. Its strength lies in its unique ability to provide access to benefits such as Workers Compensation, Group Medical and Insurance Solutions, 401k plan, and more, all of which will now be accessible to Fractionals United's network of seasoned professionals.
Fractionals United has chosen Gig Worker Solutions as a trusted partner to provide their members with the resources they need to succeed and to offer the companies they serve the support necessary to manage their dynamic and constantly evolving workforce efficiently.
"We are excited about this strategic alliance with Gig Worker Solutions," said Karina Mikhli the Founder of Fractionals United. "By offering our members access to the comprehensive benefits Gig Worker Solutions provides, we are enhancing their potential for success and further supporting the companies they serve."
"Our mission at Gig Worker Solutions is to empower gig economy professionals with the right resources and support," said Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions. "Collaborating with Fractionals United extends our reach and reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to this dynamic and ever-growing workforce. For too long we have depended on non-W2 professionals for critical roles and industries yet have denied them access to the benefits and resources they deserve!"
About Fractionals United Fractionals United is a large community for all current fractional leaders as well as leaders considering going fractional. They have a large talent pool of fractional leaders that provide scalable talent solutions for companies seeking the expertise of seasoned executives without the need for a full-time commitment.
About Gig Worker Solutions Gig Worker Solutions is a one-of-a-kind tech PEO, built specifically to cater to the needs of self-employed professionals in the gig economy. They offer comprehensive benefits and payroll, helping gig workers gain access to all of the benefits a fortune 500 provides their W2 employees while letting them still pursue their passions.
