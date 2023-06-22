The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company in Melbourne Achieve Milestone Anniversary

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company is thrilled to announce its 25th anniversary as a leading provider of rug cleaning services in Melbourne. Since its inception in 1997, the company has built a solid reputation for its exceptional rug cleaning expertise, commitment to customer satisfaction, and dedication to preserving the beauty and longevity of cherished rugs.

With a quarter-century of experience, The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company has become synonymous with quality rug cleaning in Melbourne. The company's team of highly skilled professionals possesses an intricate understanding of various rug types, including Oriental, Persian, antique, and contemporary rugs. Utilizing state-of-the-art cleaning techniques and equipment, they have successfully revitalized thousands of rugs, restoring their original splendor and extending their lifespan.

"Our 25th anniversary is a significant milestone for us, and we are tremendously proud of the journey we have embarked upon," said the founder and owner of The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company. "Over the past two and a half decades, we have served countless satisfied customers, delivering top-notch rug cleaning services while prioritizing the preservation of their precious rugs. This anniversary is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us and the hard work of our dedicated team."

As part of their commitment to transparency and customer engagement, The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company encourages visitors to explore their newly designed website https://rugwashmelbourne.com.au, which showcases their extensive range of services and highlights testimonials from satisfied clients. The website's user-friendly interface provides easy navigation, enabling customers to learn more about the company's expertise, request a quote, and schedule appointments conveniently.

For more information about The Oriental Rug Cleaning Company, please visit their website at https://theorientalrugcleaningcompany.com.au. Or call 1300 609 120 to talk to a rug cleaning expert.