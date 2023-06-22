Personal Cloud Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Google, Microsoft, Apple
Personal Cloud Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Personal Cloud Market will witness a 19.5% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Personal Cloud market to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Personal Cloud Market Breakdown by Application (Individual, Small business) by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Personal Cloud market size is estimated to increase by USD 29.99 Billion at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 20.82 Billion.
— Criag Francis
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-personal-cloud-market
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Personal Cloud Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Cloud market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Dropbox Inc. (United States), Box, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), pCloud AG (Switzerland), Sync.com Inc. (Canada), Tresorit AG (Switzerland), SpiderOak Inc. (United States), Nextcloud GmbH (Germany)
Definition:
Personal cloud refers to a cloud computing model that enables individuals to store, manage, and access their personal data and applications through remote servers and the internet. It allows users to store files, documents, photos, videos, and other digital assets in a centralized location, providing convenience and accessibility across multiple devices.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Personal Cloud Market: Cloud-Based, On-Premise
Key Applications/end-users of Personal Cloud Market: Individual, Small business
Market Trends:
Growing adoption of personal cloud services for data storage and backup.
Market Drivers:
Rising digitalization and increasing amounts of personal data generated.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of personal cloud services for small businesses and freelancers.
Market Restraints:
Expansion of personal cloud services for small businesses and freelancers.
Market Challenges:
Expansion of personal cloud services for small businesses and freelancers.
Book Latest Edition of Global Personal Cloud Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3513
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Personal Cloud Market?
• What you should look for in a Personal Cloud
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Personal Cloud vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Personal Cloud
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Personal Cloud for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
List of players profiled in this report: Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Dropbox Inc. (United States), Box, Inc. (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), pCloud AG (Switzerland), Sync.com Inc. (Canada), Tresorit AG (Switzerland), SpiderOak Inc. (United States), Nextcloud GmbH (Germany)
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-personal-cloud-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Personal Cloud Market
Personal Cloud Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)
Personal Cloud Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Individual, Small business) (2022-2028)
Personal Cloud Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Personal Cloud Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Personal Cloud Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Personal Cloud
Personal Cloud Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-personal-cloud-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Personal Cloud Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn