Authentication Software Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Daon, TECH5, Okta
Authentication Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Authentication Software Market will witness a 15.6% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Authentication Software market to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Authentication Software Market Breakdown by Application (IT and Telecomm, Healthcare, Government, Defense and Surveillance, Others) by Type (Two Factor Authentication, Multi Factor Authentication, Single Factor Authentication) by Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, Om premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Authentication Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 13.8 Billion at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.9 Billion.
— Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Authentication Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Authentication Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Daon Inc. (United States), TECH5 Inc. (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), RSA Security LLC (United States), Ping Identity Corporation (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), HID Global (Ireland), Vasco Data Security (Belgium), HCL Technologies (India), OneSpan (Switzerland) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players which are also part of the research coverage are Signicat (Norway), Ping Identity (United Kingdom), Ant Group (China), China Digital Video Holding (CDV) (China)
Definition:
Authentication software refers to the technology or software solutions that are used to verify and authenticate the identity of users accessing systems, networks, or applications.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Authentication Software Market: Two Factor Authentication, Multi Factor Authentication, Single Factor Authentication
Key Applications/end-users of Authentication Software Market: IT and Telecomm, Healthcare, Government, Defense and Surveillance, Others
Market Trends:
Growing adoption of multi-factor authentication
Rise of biometric authentication
Market Drivers:
Increasing Cybersecurity Threats
Adoption of Cloud Computing
Market Opportunities:
Healthcare organizations may require strong authentication for accessing electronic health records.
Easily interfaces with current IT infrastructure, identity management systems, and other security solutions.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Authentication Software Market
Authentication Software Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Two Factor Authentication, Multi Factor Authentication, Single Factor Authentication)
Authentication Software Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (IT and Telecomm, Healthcare, Government, Defense and Surveillance, Others) (2022-2028)
Authentication Software Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Authentication Software Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Authentication Software Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Two Factor Authentication, Multi Factor Authentication, Single Factor Authentication)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Authentication Software
Authentication Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
