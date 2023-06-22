Hari Krishna Exports engages in the global movement of the International Day of Yoga. In Mumbai, the event took place at Jio Garden, with active participation from both the Seepz unit and the Head Office. The event saw the enthusiastic involvement of 1,400 individuals from the Seepz unit and 350 individuals from the Head Office in Mumbai. Surat set a Genius World Record on the International Day of Yoga with the active participation of more than 1,50,000 individuals. The occasion showcased the company's priority for the health and well-being of its employees. Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghvi, President BJP Gujarat and Member of Parliament Shri C.R. Paatil, and other esteemed ministers.

Hari Krishna Exports celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga, uniting over 8,700 participants in Surat and Jio Garden in BKC, Mumbai with enthusiasm.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports, an esteemed diamond manufacturer in India, recently celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga, uniting more than 8,700+ individuals. This magnificent event took place with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation in Surat and Jio Garden in BKC Mumbai.

Surat set a Genius World Record on the International Day of Yoga with the active participation of more than 1,50,000 individuals. The Surat Municipal Corporation skillfully coordinated and supervised the entire event with the active participation of esteemed personalities, including Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghvi, President BJP Gujarat and Member of Parliament Shri C.R. Paatil, and other esteemed ministers.

In Mumbai, the event took place at Jio Garden, with active participation from both the Seepz unit and the Head Office. The event saw the enthusiastic involvement of 1,400 individuals from the Seepz unit and 350 individuals from the Head Office in Mumbai.

The occasion showcased the company's priority for the health and well-being of its employees. It was a remarkable experience for all the attendees, including many members and well-wishers from the diamond industry.

Following a ritualistic approach, the yoga exercises commenced with pranayama, a breathing technique, followed by a series of asanas designed to promote physical and mental healing.

International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21, was established by the United Nations to promote holistic health and emphasise the transformative power of Yoga. From ancient India, Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to promote harmony between mind and body.

The International Day of Yoga reminds individuals and organisations worldwide to embrace the practice and reap its countless benefits. Aligned with the current global scenario of recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the theme for this year's International Day of Yoga was 'Yoga for Humanity.'

Through their active participation in the International Day of Yoga, Hari Krishna Exports not only supports the objective of uniting nations but also embraces the mission of the Government of India to foster global unity through Yoga. Their commitment lies in being an integral part of this global movement, promoting harmony and well-being through Yoga.

Yoga and Workplace Well-Being:

Hari Krishna Exports actively fosters a healthy work environment by integrating Yoga and mindfulness. With an enhanced sense of well-being, Yoga fosters stress reduction and improved flexibility and strength. By integrating Yoga into its work culture, the company prioritises its valued employees' physical and mental health.

Savji Dholakiya, Founder of Hari Krishna Exports, said, “ I believe in the transformative power of Yoga to bring about physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. By engaging in this global event, we aim to contribute to the noble objective of uniting individuals across nations and promoting a harmonious world through Yoga. We feel privileged to be an integral part of this momentous movement and to wholeheartedly support the Government of India in its mission to propagate the message of unity and wellness through Yoga.”

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, “We consider it a privilege to participate in the International Day of Yoga. Our dedication to this occasion originates from our firm belief in the ability of Yoga to foster harmony and enhance overall well-being. We sincerely appreciate being involved in this worldwide movement and supporting the global initiatives that embrace the practice of Yoga. By actively participating, we aim to inspire others to discover the transformative effects of Yoga and contribute to a healthier and more peaceful world.”

On behalf of all its employees, Hari Krishna Exports expressed great honour in participating in this event alongside esteemed dignitaries. Notable personalities such as the Chairman of Gujarat State Yoga Board, Shri Shishpal S Rajput, Mayor of Surat, Smt Hemali Boghawala, Deputy Mayor Shri Dineshbhai Vaghjibhai Jodhani, Principal Secretary of Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities Shri Ashwini Kumar, Collector Shri Aayush Sanjeev Oak, Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation Smt Shalini Agarwal, and Police Commissioner Shri Ajay Kumar Tomar graced the occasion with their presence.

Upon reflection on this refreshing and successful event, all participants embraced the core elements of Yoga, relaxation, and self-care, integrating them into their inner beings. The company concluded with a promise to establish a harmonious and flourishing workplace that nurtures individuals' minds, bodies, and spirits.

योगः सम्पूर्णताया जीवनं सुखीकरोतु।

“May Yoga bring complete well-being and happiness to life”