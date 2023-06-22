Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical disinfectant wipes market forecast, the medical disinfectant wipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.17 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global medical disinfectant wipes industry is due to the rise in expenditure on personal hygiene. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical disinfectant wipes market share. Major medical disinfectant wipes companies include 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PDI Healthcare Inc..

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Segments

● By Type: Surface Disinfectant Wipes, Germicidal Disposable Wipes, Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes, Other Types
● By Material: Textile Fibre Wipes, Virgin Fibres, Advanced Fibres
● By Distribution: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Shopping Complexes, Other Distribution Channels
● By Application: Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Clinic, Nursing Home, Other Applications
● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Medical disinfectant wipes refer to a pre-saturated towelette or pre-wetted disinfecting wipe for decontamination. The most commonly used medical disinfectant wipes include alcohol disinfectant wipes and alcohol-free disinfectant wipes.

The Table Of Content For The Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

