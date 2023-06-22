Kubuntu Focus Announces 17.3" M2 GEN 5 with More Powerful GPUs
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the immediate availability of the 17.3" M2 GEN 5 mobile workstation. This larger size accommodates a performance-tuned RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU. The Focus team touts this system as the perfect mobile workstation for those who require the ultimate GPU performance in a laptop less than an inch thick.
This 17.3" model provides some additional capabilities that are not available in the 15.6" size:
* The mobile 4080 and 4090 GPUs are available only with this size. These provide 53% and 72% faster AI benchmark scores versus the previous class leader, the mobile RTX 3080 Ti. The 4080 has 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, while the 4090 has 16 GB. Both GPUs are tuned for maximum performance, with a boost up to 175 W and 20% higher frequencies than stock, and both score within the top 1% of all devices tested for Blender ray-traced rendering.
* The battery capacity increases from 80 to 99 Wh, and the PSU increases from 280 to 330 W.
* A third PCIe 4.0 slot allows for storage configurations up to 12 TB.
* The vibrant, 17.3" QHD display offers an outstanding balance between efficiency and pixel density. It has a 2560×1440 resolution, 170 DPI, 240 Hz max refresh, 100% DCI-P3 color, G-Sync, and a MUX switch.
The remaining features and options are the same as the 15.6" size. Examples include an astounding 5.4 GHz, 32-thread CPU; high-speed DDR5 RAM; standard (but optional) full-disk encryption, and almost all the same ports except for an SD-card slot.
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus provides the best out-of-the-box Linux experience that saves time and hassle every day. The Focus team design all their systems to be reliable daily-drivers and include:
* Hardware selected for compatibility, quality, repairability, and value
* KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and Kubuntu 22.04 LTS
* Extensively researched hardware optimizations
* Unique and useful Focus tools that make hard things simple
* Carefully researched Curated Apps installed with a single click
* Official kernel and GPU drivers curated to maximize reliability
* Searchable HOWTOs designed specifically for Focus systems
*Live Support via phone, email, or remote session
Says Michael Mikowski, General Manager:
“We focus on providing delightful daily-driver systems. That’s why we test kernel and GPU-driver upgrades against hundreds of KPCs before release on all our hardware. That’s also why we ship an extremely well supported, official Ubuntu LTS flavor, and add HOWTOs specifically for that hardware.“
“While we bring hardware integration and useful tools to our customers, we also strongly avoid modifying the core OS or desktop directly. Instead, we work with KDE, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu to suggest and assist with feature changes. This results in greater, expert scrutiny and almost always a better and more reliable product for everyone.”
The Kubuntu Focus Team is a KDE Corporate Patron.
Additional Information
Questions? Please write sales@kfocus.org or call 844-536-2871.
