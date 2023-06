Senate Bill 835 Printer's Number 0924

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in program, further providing for program established, for confidentiality and public disclosure, for lawful use of medical marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana; in practitioners, further providing for practitioner registration, for practitioner restrictions, for issuance of certification and for duration; in patients, further providing for identification cards, for verification and for contents of identification card; in medical marijuana organizations, further providing for granting of permit, for relocation and for limitations on permits; in medical marijuana controls, further providing for electronic tracking, for grower/processors, for storage and transportation, for laboratory and for prices and providing for recalls; in dispensaries, further providing for dispensing to patients and caregivers and for facility requirements; in tax on medical marijuana, further providing for Medical Marijuana Program Fund; in Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, further providing for advisory board; in research program, further providing for establishment of medical marijuana research program, for medical marijuana research program administration and for approval; in academic clinical research centers and clinical registrants, further providing for legislative findings and declaration of policy, for definitions and for clinical registrants and providing for termination of contract; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for applicability.