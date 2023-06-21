Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,423 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 765 Printer's Number 0863

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties of elected officials, further providing for surcharge by auditors; in powers, duties and rights of appointed officers and employees, further providing for borough manager created by ordinance and election, for powers and duties, for other offices not incompatible and for organization of commission; and, in taxation and finance, further providing for preparation of budget.

You just read:

Senate Bill 765 Printer's Number 0863

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more