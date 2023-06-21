Senate Bill 740 Printer's Number 0856
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in auditors and accountants, further providing for auditor's compensation.
