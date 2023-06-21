Submit Release
Senate Bill 538 Printer's Number 0936

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in program, further providing for lawful use of medical marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana.

