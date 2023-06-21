Senate Bill 260 Printer's Number 0935
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions.
There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,405 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wiretapping and electronic surveillance, further providing for definitions.