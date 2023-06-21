Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 0938
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in general budget implementation, further providing for Federal and Commonwealth use of forest land.
