Introducing QuickChoice.ca: Empowering Seniors with Simple and Effortless Internet Access
It is my hope that QuickChoice.ca will empower seniors and enhance their sense of independence by offering them an accessible and efficient way to explore the internet.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickChoice.ca, a user-friendly website designed for seniors, is simplifying their internet browsing experience. With a TV remote-like interface, QuickChoice.ca eliminates the need for typing or searching, providing effortless access to a curated collection of popular Canadian websites organized into different topics.
The inspiration behind QuickChoice.ca came from the founder, Armen Oulikhanian who witnessed the challenges her parents faced when trying to navigate the internet. Determined to make a difference, he created a solution that empowers seniors to effortlessly access information and connect with their interests online. Recognizing the positive impact it had on her own parents, he realized the potential to help countless seniors across Canada.
One of the key benefits of QuickChoice.ca is its user-friendly interface. Seniors can explore the digital world with just a few clicks, without the need for complex typing or searching. The platform presents a curated selection of hand-picked Canadian websites, organized into different topics such as news, entertainment, social media, and education. This thoughtful curation saves time and reduces frustration, making it easier for seniors to access the internet and discover new online experiences.
By eliminating technological barriers, QuickChoice.ca opens up a world of possibilities for seniors. They can catch up on the latest news, enjoy entertainment options, connect with friends and family through social media, and explore educational resources. The platform provides a convenient gateway to a range of online activities, empowering seniors to stay informed, entertained, and engaged.
QuickChoice.ca focuses on inclusivity and accessibility. It ensures that seniors of all backgrounds can benefit from the digital age. By curating a collection of trusted Canadian websites, the platform simplifies the online experience, presenting a carefully selected range of relevant and reputable resources. This approach not only saves time but also helps seniors feel confident in their online interactions.
Armen Oulikhanian is thrilled about the launch of QuickChoice.ca
QuickChoice.ca is dedicated to providing a seamless and enriching online experience for seniors. With its user-friendly interface and curated selection of popular Canadian websites, the platform offers a gateway to the digital world that is specifically tailored to meet the needs of seniors. By simplifying internet access, QuickChoice.ca aims to empower seniors and enable them to fully embrace the benefits of the digital age.
