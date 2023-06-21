Province releases first Anti-Racism Action Plan

CANADA, June 21 - The provincial government released An Anti-Racism Action Plan for Prince Edward Island 2023-2028 to improve the social, economic, educational and health outcomes for racialized and Indigenous people living in in the province.

The vision of the action plan is to create an active, creative, open space that centers Indigenous ways of knowing and being. It will also elevate and amplify the global majority’s voices toward the construction of an equitable, flexible and evolving system.

The action plan was developed with input from historically marginalized people and groups to ensure the vision was created by the communities. These groups include: ethnocultural organizations, racialized and Indigenous communities, international students, immigrants, women, youth, seniors, 2SLGBTQQIA+ community, and people from rural and urban areas. It was vital to have input from people with lived experiences.

"It was important to the Table that the Anti-Racism Action Plan integrated what was heard from engagement with Indigenous and racialized people and community organizations. Racism occurs at the personal, institutional, and structural levels and the plan sets actions for government to address this. It also includes measures for collaboration with non-government organizations and the broader community to take action together in creating a new environment that honours and celebrates the wellbeing of all people," said Stephanie Arnold, chair of the Prince Edward Island Anti-Racism Table.

During the engagement process, three key pillars were identified along with other important areas including, Accountability, Community and Social Conditions.

The three pillars are:

Inclusive Culture and Community Cohesion BIPOC Representation and Advancement Legislation, Leadership, and Program and Policy Review

“The Government of PEI wants to reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism and support for racialized and Indigenous communities and organizations. The Anti-Racism Action Plan highlights the role the province has to play and provides concrete measures to address systemic racism. We all have a role to play in ending racism and discrimination in our society and to do that, we must engage in difficult conversations to ensure that everyone is aware that racism of any kind is unacceptable.” - Premier Dennis King

A new Anti-Racism Office, headed by the Manager of Anti-Racism Initiatives, will oversee the implementation of the action plan and ensure a collaborative, pan-government approach is used to address systemic racism, promote diversity and achieve anti-racist results.

