BIG Festival 2023 Confirms Xbox's Presence at 11th Edition
Microsoft's gaming giant, Xbox, will showcase exclusive games, host professional talks, and moreSAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIG Festival, the largest game festival in Latin America, is thrilled to announce the participation of Xbox in its 11th edition. Xbox has been a part of the festival since its second edition and returns with exciting attractions for gamers and industry professionals.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to play 20 games at Xbox's dedicated stations, including 10 captivating ID@Xbox games. ID@Xbox is a program that empowers independent developers to publish their games for Windows and/or Xbox. The comprehensive list of games below brought by Xbox will be available for the public to test and experience.
Planet of Lana
Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
Astrea: The Six-Sided Oracles
Cell Scientists: Beyond
Evil Wizard
Sker Ritual
Exhausted Man
In addition to the games, the Xbox team will deliver three presentations at BIG Festival 2023, covering various topics and applications for both B2C and B2B aspects of BIG.
Check out the Xbox presentations at BIG Festival 2023:
Presentation: Opportunities for developers from ID@Xbox to Game Pass Speaker: Leandro Barros Barreto, Director of Partner Production Management
Date: June 29th (Thursday) Time: 5:45 PM - 6:25 PM
Venue: Auditorium 2
Presentation: Speed up your game: an overview of the ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program
Speaker: James Lewis, Senior Leader of the Creative Partners Program Date: June 30th (Friday) Time: 5:20 PM - 5:45 PM
Venue: The Enemy Auditorium
Presentation: Xbox's strategy for Brazil
Speaker: Bruno Motta, Senior Xbox Manager in Brazil
Date: June 30th (Friday) Time: 5:45 PM - 6:10 PM
Venue: The Enemy Auditorium
"We are extremely proud to announce Xbox's presence once again at our event this year. They have been our business partners since 2018 and, as of last year, have also engaged with the general public. Apart from being a gaming industry giant, ID@Xbox perfectly aligns with the spirit of BIG, and we are honored to showcase these games at our festival," says Gustavo Steinberg, director of BIG Festival. "Hosting companies of this caliber and providing a platform for independent developers from around the world is what defines BIG Festival," Gustavo adds.
Xbox joins other major companies already confirmed for the 11th edition of BIG Festival. The festival will feature the presence of Twitch, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Atari, Devolver Digital, Level Infinite, Wargaming, and more. The event will take place from June 28th to July 2nd at São Paulo Expo.
About BIG Festival
The BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important festival and game market in Latin America. Its mission is to strengthen the gaming ecosystem in the region, - showing the best games in the world at the festival, game launches from renowned publishers, business meetings, awards, great press coverage, lectures and the presence of the main players in the region, as well as as publishers and investors worldwide.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
Damien Sarrazin
HomeRun PR
email us here