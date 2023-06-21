Growth Media North America, Inc Acquires ESP Printing and Mailing, Expanding Operations into Boise, Idaho

Growth Media North America, Inc + ESP Printing and Mailing

announced today the successful acquisition of ESP Printing and Mailing, a prominent print and mail service company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. The strategic move allows GMNAI to extend its reach into the thriving Boise market and further solidify its position as an industry leader in North America.

ESP Printing and Mailing has built a strong reputation over the years for delivering exceptional print and mail services to clients across various industries. The acquisition brings together the expertise and capabilities of both organizations, enhancing both companies’ service offerings and commitment to providing innovative, end-to-end solutions to their valued customer base.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of ESP Printing and Mailing,” said Kenneth Roek, CEO of Growth Media North America, Inc. “This strategic move marks a significant milestone for GMNAI as we expand our operations into the vibrant Boise market. ESP Printing and Mailing has a strong reputation in Boise. We will maintain ESP Printing and Mailing’s high standards of quality and customer satisfaction and build upon this with new product offerings, enhanced operations, and continued investments into ESP’s capabilities. It’s an exciting time, indeed.”

For over 20 years, GMNAI, through its printing division Kinetica Print, has provided quality commercial print services. The acquisition of ESP Printing and Mailing aligns perfectly with GMNAI’s growth strategy, enabling the company to tap into new opportunities and broaden its geographical presence. With this expansion, GMNAI will strengthen its and ESP Printing and Mailing’s position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge print and media solutions, including graphic design, web design, direct mail campaigns, commercial printing, packaging, and marketing collateral.

About Growth Media North America, Inc:

Growth Media North America, Inc is a leading provider of print and media solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, GMNAI delivers integrated print and media solutions, including graphic design, web design, direct mail campaigns, commercial printing, packaging, and marketing collateral. Headquartered in Coquitlam, BC, GMNAI serves clients throughout North America and continues to expand its reach through strategic acquisitions.

