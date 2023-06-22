Latest Versasec Release Expands the Cyber Ecosystem

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) software, today announced the release of the latest version of its credential management system, vSEC:CMS. Version 6.8 enables customers to efficiently manage their users’ FIDO credentials in the Thales SafeNet Trusted Access identity platform as an integrated part of the credential orchestration.

New and existing customers are now able to download an evaluation version of vSEC:CMS version 6.8.

With Versasec and STA, businesses and organizations are able to issue, activate, and revoke FIDO credentials effortlessly. Additionally, Versasec products now support the latest passwordless FIDO2 and PKI credentials from Giesecke+Devrient and Thales. Finally, Versasec integrated with EverTrust’s certificate authority, Horizon, continuing to give its global customers choices from world-renowned identity management providers. The cyber ecosystem expands thanks to Versasec’s efforts to deliver integrations that provide customers with the customization their business needs.

“With added integration to Thales SafeNet Trusted Access, Versasec credential management delivers centralized management and the full orchestration of the lifecycle of – FIDO, PKI, or both – modern authentication devices. It enables a complete Zero-Trust ecosystem with phishing-resistant technologies, and provides a cost-effective system by reducing operational costs,” stated William Houry, VP of Global Sales at Versasec.

Version 6.8 features additional enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:
-Thales SafeNet Trusted Access (STA) as a supported identity provider.
-Full enterprise management of lower cost with our added support for management of FIDO only credentials.
-First supported FIDO-only (no PKI) credential: Thales SafeNet eToken FIDO.
-Manage phishing-resistant FIDO2 & PKI Thales SafeNet eToken Fusion CC authenticators.
-Introducing credentials by Giesecke+Devrient, StarSign series.
-REST API – adding to our existing line of APIs with more options for integrating and automating the credential lifecycle.
-Simplifying identity enterprise management for Europe and the Middle East, adding certificate authority integration: EverTrust Horizon.
-Tools to ease the preparation of the full enforcement of Microsoft KB5014754, a method for user self-service certificate renewal and an export for strong certificate mapping.
-Thales and Versasec collaboration of IDPV virtual smart card orchestration. We introduced RFID user identification for loading each users IDPV virtual smart card. Workplaces with shared workstations will greatly benefit from “Tap, PIN, Go” user experience and increased security through PKI authentication.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX.

