7 Tire Tips to Keep Your Family Safe
Tires are the only part of your car that touches the road. Keep them road ready by checking your tire pressure each month.
Giti Tire, which manufactures passenger and light truck tires at its South Carolina plant, is sharing tire tips in conjunction with National Tire Safety Week.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Tire Safety Week kicks off on June 26 with an important message -- today’s tires are made to perform better than ever before, yet improperly maintained tires can put drivers at risk.
This message from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) comes with some startling statistics from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA):
• Worn-out tires are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than tires with sufficient tread depth.
• 53 percent of drivers do not know how to check tire tread wear or how often they should rotate their tires.
• Under-inflated tires pose a safety risk. 12 percent of all passenger vehicles in the United States of model years 2004-2011 (with and without tire pressure
monitoring systems) have at least one under-inflated tire – by at least 25 percent.
Americans drove more than 3.169 trillion miles in 2022, an increase of more than 29 billion miles compared to 2021. National Tire Safety Week (NTSW), an annual initiative of the USTMA, aims to educate motorists about simple yet essential steps for proper tire care safety and maintenance as an essential part of road safety.
USTMA member Giti Tire, which has a passenger and light truck tire manufacturing facility in Richburg, SC, is sharing a tire tip each day during National Tire Safety Week on its social media to support the public education campaign:
Check inflation pressure -- Tires are the only part of the car that touches the road. Keep them road ready by checking the tire pressure each month. Buy a tire gauge and keep it handy in the car at all times. Check the tire pressure at least once per month and especially before a long trip. Remember, under inflation is a tire’s No. 1 enemy because it can cause damage that may lead to tire failure. However, overinflation can cause uneven wear, plus handling and stopping problems. Use the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended air pressure listed on the sticker of your vehicle’s door jamb or owner’s manual as a guide. Always check the pressure of your tires when they are cool or cold. Driving heats up tires, making readings incorrect.
Visual inspection -- Before hitting the road, take a few minutes to check the condition of the tires. Well-maintained tires keep the car safer and save money by reducing fuel consumption and making the tires last longer. Look for any abnormalities like cuts or bulges in the sidewall or internal components such as steel cord showing through the tread. If any of these conditions are observed, see a local tire dealer immediately.
Check tread depth -- Tires are complex but checking the tread wear doesn’t have to be. The tire tread is the part of the tire that actually meets the road. Tire wear bars are small, raised bars found within the main grooves of the tires in the tread area. They are normally evenly placed six times around the tire to measure how evenly the tread is being worn down. If the wear bars are even with the top of the tire, which a person can see visually or feel by running a finger over them, the tire is down to 2/32” in tread depth and it’s time to replace the tires. This is critical because wet traction will be compromised and the driver will risk hydroplaning if the tread depth is beyond the legal limit.
Motorists can also use the so-called penny test to check tread depth. Turn a penny so that Lincoln's head points down into the tread. If the top of his head disappears between the ribs, the tread is still above 2/32.” However, if you can see his entire head, it is time to replace the tire because the tread is beyond the legal limit.
Avoid overloading -- Overloading the vehicle can create excessive heat inside the tires which puts stress on tires that can cause damage and lead to tire failure. Check the manufacturer’s load recommendation, which can be found on the vehicle information placard inside the driver's side door post, or in the vehicle owners’ manual. Remember that the weight of the vehicle’s occupants must also be taken into account when calculating the load.
Slow down in wet weather – In addition to having sufficient tread depth for wet traction, remember to ease up on the gas pedal in wet weather. As speed decreases, the tire footprint (the amount of the tire's tread contacting the road surface) increases, providing better traction. The driver also reduces the risk of hydroplaning should he or she run into water puddled on the road.
Rotate tires and check vehicle alignment -- Rotate tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles to obtain maximum tire life. If tires show uneven wear, ask a tire dealer or automotive service professional to check for and correct any misalignment, imbalance or other mechanical problem involved before rotation.
Choose tires carefully -- Too many drivers buy a tire based on initial price or appearance. Tire selection should be based on the correct size recommended for the vehicle and its load recommendations. Motorists should consult with a knowledgeable tire or automobile dealer about selecting the proper tire for their vehicle and based on their typical driving patterns.
The GT Radial Maxtour LX, an all-season tire for sedans and CUVS made in the USA by Giti, is a great example of today’s technologically advanced tires. It performs exceptionally well in wet and dry conditions, while delivering a smooth comfortable ride and long tread wear . . . if it is properly maintained! For additional GT Radial information, visit www.gtradial.com.
Summer travel season is underway! People are headed to the beach, traveling to see loved ones and enjoying lengthy road trips. It is important to keep tire safety top of mind.
