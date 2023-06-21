Submit Release
Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Josette Manning, Steven Yeatman, Robert Coupe

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote to confirm the Governor’s nominations of Josette Manning to serve as Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services; Steven Yeatman to serve as Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families; and Robert Coupe to serve as Marijuana Commissioner, overseeing implementation of Delaware’s marijuana legalization law and industry regulation.  

“We’re lucky to have talented public servants throughout state government, and I know this group will continue to work hard to make Delaware an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. They are all well-respected problem solvers and committed to the people of Delaware. I want to thank Josette, Steve, and Rob for their willingness to serve, and members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm their nominations.”

