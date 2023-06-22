"Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo" Brings Thousands to Ft. Myers THIS WEEKEND
The “Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo,” June 23-25 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center celebrates tattoo lifestyle, with proceeds benefiting kids battling cancer
It’s great to see the tattoo community come together at one event to support The James Jr. Fund. It really makes a difference in these families’ lives and we’re just proud to be part of that effort.”FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Final preparations are underway for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo, scheduled for June 23-25, 2023 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The weekend-long event celebrates the tattoo lifestyle and features over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and nearly 100 vendors. Proceeds from the event benefit “The James Jr. Fund,” a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children battling cancer.
— Lisa Quinter, Event Organizer
Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists—including “Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of “Ink Masters: Angels” and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Chris “Casper” Pitre, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features entertainment by “Dr. Finnegan’s Circus”—a self-proclaimed “shock show”, comedian Justin Silva will provide the laughs, as well as a host of live music throughout the weekend.
Single-day and weekend tickets are available now at http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com.
Public Service Announcements available at this link: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/MPqUwG2kIi
Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
The James Jr. Fund
The James Jr. Fund is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families of children who are battling cancer. The fund was established in memory of James Jr, a young boy who lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 15. The fund helps families cover the cost of medical bills, travel expenses, and other related expenses, allowing them to focus on their child’s health and well-being. For more information, visit http://www.JamesJrFund.org.
# # #
Jay Juliano
Vision Media, Inc.
+1 754-200-8720
email us here
"Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo"