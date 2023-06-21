Submit Release
Nightly full closures of Kuhio Highway for Hanalei Bridge repairs start June 27

LĪHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces nightly full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and Ohiki Road for the Hanalei Bridge Repair Project starting Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The closure will take place from 11 p.m. Sunday night through 5:30 a.m. Friday.

There will be no closures scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights. First responders will be allowed through the work zone.

The Hanalei Bridge Repairs will ensure continued use of the bridge. Repairs include deck refurbishment, repairs to bridge trusses and stringers, replacement of post-tension rods, and painting to protect the structure from erosion. The duration of the nightly closures for the repairs is estimated at six months, weather-permitting.

For more information on the Hanalei Bridge Repairs, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Hanalei-Community-Meeting-Presentation-20220607.pdf

