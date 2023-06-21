Glitter Gathering Benefit Hosted by Colorado Harvest Company & Green Dot Labs
All Event Proceeds to be Donated to The Center on ColfaxDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Harvest Company, Green Dot Labs, and more local favorite cannabis brands are coming together to present the Annual Glitter Gathering fundraiser for The Center to be held over Pride weekend. The Center on Colfax is a collaborative leader whose goal is to positively impact the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people in Denver by creating inclusive programs, events and by fostering connections within the community.
Denver PrideFest kicks off on Saturday, June 24 with the Pride 5K. The Glitter Gathering will be a short walk away at Curtis and Park Avenue. The free 21+ event will donate 100% of money raised to The Center on Colfax, with a day of cannabis, food, art and live music.
“The Glitter Gathering is a great way for the cannabis industry to fundraise for our local LGBTQIA+ community during PrideFest and to support The Center on Colfax,” said Tim Cullen, Founder/CEO of Colorado Harvest Company.
This cannabis friendly event will be hosted in the heart of downtown Denver. Attendees can expect food trucks serving hibachi, tacos and fried desserts, local artists displaying their wares and painting onsite plus an afternoon live music.
Colorado Harvest Company and Green Dot Labs are local favorites in the cannabis space and looking forward to pitching in together for a great cause. For more information on ticketing please visit Eventbrite.
