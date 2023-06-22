Sheriff Adewale, Pioneering an evolution in Caregiving with Caresify
As the founder of Caresify, I'm proud to lead a team that respects this cycle of life, offering exceptional services to those in need and support for those providing care”COLLINGDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caresify, a leading home care service provider, continues its mission to redefine and enhance the caregiving experience under the steadfast leadership of its founder, Sheriff Adewale. With over eight successful years in the industry, Caresify emphasizes the universal necessity of caregiving, as encapsulated in the words of former First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter who said; "There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers."
Sheriff Adewale and the Caresify team understand the profound significance and nobility of caregiving. "Providing high-quality caregiving services is not just our duty, but our privilege," says Adewale. "Caregiving touches every life in one way or another, making it not just a vocation, but a universal human experience."
Caresify's holistic approach to caregiving extends beyond just physical support. It encompasses mental, emotional, and social aspects, delivering a comprehensive care package to address the individual needs of each client. Caregivers at Caresify are trained professionals, equipped to handle a variety of situations and offer personalized care.
The establishment of Caresify was driven by a pressing societal need to cater to a growing aging population as well as individuals suffering from chronic illnesses, disabilities, or those in post-surgery recovery. Caresify bridges the gap for families who often find themselves thrust into the role of a caregiver without preparation or adequate support.
Moreover, Caresify ensures that its premier services are accessible. The company prides itself on offering quality care that families can trust, at prices they can afford. "At Caresify, we are committed to redefining caregiving. We envision it as an accessible, valued, and appreciated aspect of our society," adds Adewale.
Caresify's unwavering commitment to service quality has earned it a reputation for not just the standard of care it provides but also for its empathetic approach. the company is only one of a few home care providers that is accredited by the Joint Commission on National Quality Approval. Treating clients like family, Caresify recognizes the trust they place in the team's hands.
Caresify is committed to honoring the universal need for caregiving, which transcends cultural, geographical, and socioeconomic boundaries. "As the founder of Caresify, I'm proud to lead a team that respects this cycle of life, offering exceptional services to those in need and support for those providing care," Adewale concludes.
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.
