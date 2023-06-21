Affordable Dental Implants and Other Dental Treatments Available in Center Valley

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

A wide variety of cosmetic and general dentistry services are available from Center Valley Dental.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers affordable dental implants in the Lehigh Valley. With a dedicated team that works closely with patients and provides supplemental procedures such as bone grafts and sinus lifts, Center Valley Dental ensures that this life-changing dental procedure is accessible to patients in the Allentown and Bethlehem areas.

Dental implants are an innovative solution for replacing missing tooth roots. Using a titanium screw that is surgically placed into the jawbone, the implant becomes fused with the jaw during a healing period. Subsequently, an abutment and color-matched crown are added, resulting in a natural and seamless finish.

"At Center Valley Dental, we strive to make our patients feel confident about their smiles and provide them with the necessary support," says Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley "Our crowns used for implants feel identical to real teeth, minimizing the adjustment period for most people. Whether it's a crown or an implant, we are here to help our patients achieve their dental goals."

Center Valley Dental goes beyond offering single dental implants; they also provide full-arch implants. Full-arch implants serve as an alternative to dentures, replacing all of a patient's teeth. This option is preferred by many as full-arch implants eliminate concerns about slippage or loosening, which can occur with dentures. In certain cases, full-arch implants may also be removable, providing flexibility for patients.

As a leading dental practice in the Lehigh Valley, Center Valley Dental is dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care and ensuring that patients have access to affordable dental implant options. To schedule an appointment, visit https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.