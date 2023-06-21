Saskatchewan Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 21 - Released on June 21, 2023

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and the Government of Saskatchewan encourages all residents to celebrate and recognize the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

"National Indigenous Peoples Day is a valuable opportunity for people to reflect on our history and learn about the Indigenous peoples that call this land home," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Today allows us to show recognition and respect for the role Indigenous Peoples have played and continue to play in shaping Canada as we continue on our path of reconciliation."

Saskatchewan is home to more than 175,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working with Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation and support economic, social and cultural initiatives for all residents. In the 2023-24 budget, approximately $249.1 million in targeted funding was provided for First Nation and Métis communities and organizations, representing an increase of more than 6.8 per cent from the previous year.

The annual budget includes two grants for First Nation and Métis communities, community organizations and non-profit organizations. These grants support community-led initiatives promoting reconciliation and cultural understanding, safe communities, strong families, student achievement and economic growth.

For more information on the available funding initiatives, including how to apply, visit Saskatchewan First Nations, Métis and Northern Initiatives | First Nations, Métis and Northern Citizens in Saskatchewan | Government of Saskatchewan.

