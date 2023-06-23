Seamless Linux Upgrade Solution for RHEL 7 and CentOS 7: Project78 by Linux Belgium

Project78 in action: Revolutionizing the upgrade process from RHEL 7/CentOS 7 to RHEL 8/Rocky Linux 8 for enterprises.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linux Belgium Proudly Launches Upgrade-as-a-Service for RHEL7 and CentOS 7: Project78

Linux Belgium BV, a leader in providing enterprise-level Linux solutions,

today proudly announced the launch of their trailblazing Upgrade-as-a-Service (UaaS) product, 'Project78'.

Released exactly one year and one week ahead of the End of Life (EOL) date for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

(RHEL 7) and CentOS 7, set for 30th June 2024, Project78 is designed to resolve the major challenges that

businesses face when performing sizeable operating system upgrades in intricate, enterprise environments.

Project78 offers both a Cloud and OnPrem product to cater to different customer needs. The Cloud product,

available immediately, allows companies to upgrade servers and test out Linux Belgium's robust technology

with minimal setup. The OnPrem product, designed for larger environments, facilitates mass upgrades of up

to 150 servers simultaneously, offering full customisation to meet specific enterprise requirements.

"Project78 is an innovative product we've developed to tackle the impending concerns of businesses worldwide,

where thousands of servers running RHEL 7 and CentOS 7 still host critical applications. With the EOL date

nearing, upgrading these systems will inevitably present complex issues," stated Jasper Nuyens, CEO of Linux

Belgium. "Our new UaaS product ensures smooth, disruption-free transitions, nullifying the risks and downtime

associated with such significant system migrations."

Project78 allows seamless in-place upgrading of RHEL 7 or CentOS 7 to RHEL 8 or Rocky Linux 8, bringing

unprecedented ease and efficiency to the process of operating system upgrades. Backed by Linux Belgium's

robust technology and extensive Linux expertise, Project78 is set to revolutionise system upgrades in

large-scale business environments.

The product is an exemplification of Linux Belgium's continued dedication to creating innovative and practical

solutions that address real-world challenges faced by enterprise-level Linux users. To find out more about

Project78 and explore how it can aid your business, please visit www.project78.com.

About Linux Belgium BV

Linux Belgium BV is an esteemed provider of enterprise-level Linux solutions. From advanced technical training,

consulting to a range of services, Linux Belgium has been supporting organisations of all sizes with their

Linux needs for 25 years. Boasting a team of highly skilled Linux experts, Linux Belgium remains at the

forefront of technology, providing up-to-date and comprehensive Linux solutions in today's dynamic business

environment. Linux Belgium can be found at www.linuxbe.com

Technical Presentation of Project78