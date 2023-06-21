UGANDA BREAKS FRONTIERS IN WILDLIFE TRANSPORTATION WITH BAR AVIATION
Our team worked tirelessly over many months to make this dream into reality and we are delighted that we could be part of something so meaningful.”KAMPALA, UGANDA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uganda’s Bar Aviation has made a ground breaking achievement in the field of wildlife transportation in coordination with BAR the leading aviation company in Uganda. On 3rd and 4th June 2023, Bar successfully completed a task to transport a group of eighteen Rhinos with its C-130 aircraft from South Africa to Congo. This monumental event not only highlighted Uganda’s commitment to conservation
The extraordinary journey of these majestic creatures marks a significant milestone in wildlife transportation and further establishes Uganda as a key player in global conservation efforts. According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, Uganda has long been recognized as a leader in wildlife conservation, ranking second richest for mammals and 13th in the World. It is also home to diverse ecosystems and a rich array of plant and bird species.
The successful transportation of these rhinos reinforces the cardinal environment and policies created by the Ugandan government that have enabled private organizations to partake in initiatives meant to preserve its heritage and contribute to global conservation efforts. Bar’s successful operation underscores the rapid development and competence of Uganda’s aviation industry as such ventures are economically demanding operations that require precision execution.
The African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead said “efforts to save the northern white Rhino was a case of ‘too little, too late’ and should never be allowed to happen again” and so Bar is ready to embark on this move since Garamba is a safe location and has proper protection.
As BAR’s CEO Barak Orland puts it, “This is an incredibly profound moment for us at BAR Aviation. Our team worked tirelessly over many months to make this dream into reality and we are delighted that we could be part of something so meaningful for both our country’s image abroad as well as for global conservation efforts”.
This remarkable feat achieved by BAR Aviation highlights their commitment towards pushing boundaries within aviation services while providing safe and reliable solutions that help preserve our planet’s precious resources. The successful transport of these Rhinos is testament to Uganda's dedication towards making sure no stone is left unturned when it comes to protecting nature's most valuable assets - its wildlife.
