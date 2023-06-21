2023 American Transplant Congress Draws 4,000+ Attendees: In-Person and Virtual Platforms Assured Maximum Accessibility
The Congress showcased some of the most exciting advances in research and medicine pertaining to organ and soft tissue transplantation.MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, The American Transplant Congress, (ATC), the annual joint meeting of the American Society of Transplantation (AST) and the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), wrapped up its 24th annual meeting with more than 4,000 attendees, who attended 254 sessions both in-person and virtually. The Congress took place at the San Diego Convention Center from June 3 through June 7, and showcased some of the most exciting advances in research and medicine pertaining to organ and soft tissue transplantation.
This year’s highlights included a presentation by Jay A. Fishman, MD, Director of the Transplant Infectious Diseases and Compromised Host Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) who delivered a Thomas E. Starzl State-of-the-Art lecture entitled Infection in Transplantation: What Have We Learned From Pigs?
Additionally, Hiro Nakauchi MD, PhD of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine delivered a Paul I. Terasaki State-of-the-Art presentation on Growing Organs In Vivo: iPS Cell-derived Xeno-created Organs for Transplantation.
Other program highlights included late-breaking abstracts, powerful IMPACT Sessions and In-Depth Symposia centered on specific practice areas, Meet the Expert Sessions and Innovations in Transplantation among many others.
People’s Choice Award
An annual highlight of the meeting is the announcement of the winner of the People’s Choice Award, which recognizes a presenter for the most impactful plenary. This year, ATC was pleased to recognize Tiffany Shi, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center as the recipient of this year’s prestigious recognition for her presentation "Single Cell Transcriptomic Analysis of Renal Allograft Rejection Reveals Novel Insights Into the Intra-Graft TCR Clonality," which received high ratings and accolades as the most impactful plenary.
There were three runners-up for this prestigious recognition, whose work was considered outstanding. They are:
• Brittany Rocque, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine: "Pd1 + T Cells are Potential Mediators and/or Markers of Survival with Native liver in Pediatric Acute Liver Failure"
• William Werbel, Johns Hopkins University: "Infections after Kidney: Transplantation from Donors with HIV to Recipients with HIV: Results from the Multicenter Hope in Action Study"
• Lillian Tran, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine: "Regulatory Dendritic Cell Therapy in Humans Safely Modulates Peripheral and Allograft Immune Reactivity After Liver Transplantation"
Young Investigator Awards
This award is designed to recognize a Young Investigator's outstanding work and to help off-set the expense to attend the Congress.
Innovations Session
Of particular note was the Innovations session that explored ABO incompatible transplantation, which long has been considered to be a contraindication. However, as the organ shortage crisis continues and live donor transplantation continues to be an important solution option, this issue is being revisited in multiple settings, with special consideration given in pediatric transplantation where the immune system is not as defined; in adults with low levels of anti A and anti B antibodies; and in adults with desensitization strategies. The speakers provided up to date experience in ABO incompatible transplantation in various solid organs and discussed strategies that have been effective in ameliorating hyperacute rejection.
The Congress is designed for physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, transplant coordinators, organ procurement personnel, pharmacists, and other transplant professionals from all over the world who work in the field of solid organ and tissue transplantation science and research. The Congress featured sessions that showcased dramatic scientific achievement occurring in the field of transplantation this past year.
OnDemand Sessions from ATC2023 will be available to In-person Best Value & Virtual Best Value Registrants June 20 thru December 31, 2023.
About the American Transplant Congress
The American Transplant Congress is the annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and the American Society of Transplantation (AST), being held June 3-7, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. The program encourages the exchange of new scientific and clinical information and supports an interchange of opinions regarding care and management issues, as well as socioeconomic, ethical and regulatory issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. To learn more, visit www.atcmeeting.org or connect with ATC on Twitter, @ATCMeeting, Facebook, and Instagram and LinkedIn.
About the American Society of Transplant Surgeons
The American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) represents approximately 1,800 professionals dedicated to excellence in transplantation surgery. Our mission is to advance the art and science of transplant surgery through leadership, advocacy, education, and training. To learn more, visit ASTS.org.
About the American Society of Transplantation
The American Society of Transplantation (AST) represents more than 3,800 transplantation professionals
dedicated to advancing the field and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, and organ donation. The AST’s diverse membership includes physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrators. For more information about the AST, please visit myAST.org.
