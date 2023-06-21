CuraeSoft Enhanses its coAmplifi Platform to Foster Employer-Employee Accountability in the Hybrid Workplace

Enabling the Future of Work

Empowering Productivity and Trust: CuraeSoft's coAmplifi Platform Revolutionizes Hybrid Workplaces with Enhanced Accountability Tools.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraeSoft, a California-based software development firm, has introduced a range of tools to its coAmplifi workforce management software platform, emphasizing accountability between employers and employees, particularly in the context of the growing trend towards hybrid work environments.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous companies were compelled to adopt remote work arrangements. As restrictions eased, employers sought to regain control over productivity and accountability by encouraging employees to return to the office. However, many employees expressed reluctance, preferring the flexibility and improved work-life balance afforded by remote work. The compromise emerged in the form of the hybrid work model, which has gained significant popularity.

Mark Parinas, the founder and CEO of CuraeSoft, explains that the hybrid work model offers substantial cost savings for employers, especially given the uncertain economic climate. With this approach, companies can reduce their office space requirements, while eliminating daily commutes helps reduce employee stress and burnout, resulting in lower attrition rates and training costs. Moreover, in the event of another pandemic, companies can seamlessly transition back to full remote work while maintaining productivity levels.

The latest version of the coAmplifi workforce management platform includes a comprehensive suite of tools designed to address employers' concerns regarding accountability and productivity in a hybrid work setting. These tools are applicable across industries, enabling employers to select and implement those that best suit their organization. coAmplifi seamlessly integrates various functions within a company, such as timekeeping, project management, billing, payroll, and compliance. Professional service firms, including accounting and consulting companies, can benefit from the real-time billing feature, which calculates productivity and profitability on different projects, as well as the proposal builder.

The coAmplifi platform facilitates transparent communication and coordination within organizations. Integration between the timekeeping and calendaring functions simplifies scheduling and delivery of tasks. By ensuring that employees can share their work with upper management, and vice versa, the platform promotes transparency, assuring both sides that their respective responsibilities are being fulfilled.

Parinas emphasizes that there are two predominant philosophies underlying workforce management platforms. The first is surveillance-centered, whereby the platform records employees' activities, including mouse movements, keystrokes, and browser history. In contrast, coAmplifi adheres to an accountability-centered approach, where employees self-report their achievements, which are then verified based on a clearly defined set of plans and projects visible to all stakeholders. This approach is particularly beneficial in professions with time-based billing and cultivates goodwill and trust throughout the organization.

The platform also monitors work-life balance and task allocation, alerting management when employees become overloaded and ensuring equitable distribution of workloads among team members.

"An accountability-based platform respects people as adults and professionals, evaluating them based on the quality of their work rather than tracking their every input throughout the shift, which could infringe upon their privacy. The future of the workplace lies in the hybrid model, but it requires sufficient levels of accountability and transparency to be successful. coAmplifi empowers employers and employees to achieve this, enabling them to unleash their full potential," affirms Parinas.

About CuraeSoft:

Established in 2015, CuraeSoft is a software development firm based in California. With a focus on creating innovative solutions to real-world problems, CuraeSoft has been disrupting industries and delivering exceptional solutions for over seven years. The company's expertise and confidence in execution drive their mission to develop sustainable solutions that address the challenges faced by organizations today. Their latest product, coAmplifi, is a workforce management platform designed to help organizations effectively manage remote and hybrid teams, mitigate compliance risks, enhance productivity, and reduce costs.