Extended Media Coverage of Eastman Hearing Disallowed

A State Bar Court judge is denying requests by news media organizations for extended coverage of the June 30 disbarment hearing in the case of former Chapman University School of Law Dean John Eastman, accused of a role in igniting the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol through his claim at a rally that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the prerogative of blocking the certification of Joseph Biden’s election as president.
